Gallery Main Street extends hours in Plaza Tower

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is making it easier to see some art downtown.
Gallery Main Street has extended its hours to 11:30 p.m. to match other businesses in Plaza Tower.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Galley Main Street has put social distancing measures into place to help maintain the safety of its guests.
City officials said they want to create an overall enjoyable art scene for visitors when they spend time downtown.
“The large black building that is on the west side of the [downtown square],” said Amber Verona, director of Gallery Main Street. “Right behind Andy’s, Cafe 48, and True Vine Brewing Company. You can visit all those places and come see the art.”
The artwork of photographer Joe Deaton is on display through Sept. 8.
