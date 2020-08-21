Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We are in store for a quiet end to the workweek as skies look to remain mostly clear with plenty of sunshine! Highs today will still be warm in the lower to middle 90s, and you will also start to notice an increase in humidity now that our southeasterly winds have begun to return. Plenty of sunshine and warmth throughout the weekend as highs warm back into the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday but most of the area will remain dry. Scattered rain chances return to the forecast on Monday, then eyes set to the Gulf of Mexico as two Category 1 hurricanes are forecast to make landfall sometime late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Hurricane Laura will likely make landfall somewhere along the northeastern gulf shore, and soon to be named Marco will likely make landfall along the northern Texas gulf coast. These storms will bring the threat of very heavy rainfall, storm surge, and strong winds along the Gulf Coast and should absolutely be monitored over the next several days. More updates to come between now and next week, so please remain weather alert and keep an eye out for the latest updates!!