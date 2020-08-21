Fouke Water Supply issues boil water notice

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a major line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Fouke Water Supply to issue a boil water notice.
Customers of Fouke Water Supply should boil their water before consumption, including washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, and the like. Children, senior citizens, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria. All customers in the following area should boil their water, the corporation says: FM 2869 west of FM 14 to the Lake Hawkins Bridge, including Whispering Pines.
Water should be boiled and cooled before drinking, cooking, or making ice. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, and boiled for two minutes. Otherwise, you may wish to purchase bottled water or obtain from another source outside the boil water notice area.
If you have any questions , call the office at 903-967-3304.
