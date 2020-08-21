Eustace Intermediate School evacuated after small fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A small fire that produced a large amount of smoke forced the evacuation of Eustace Intermediate School Friday morning.
According to Superintendent Coy Holcombe, a piece of equipment in a custodial area malfunctioned and caught fire.
“All students and staff were evacuated safely and are all safe at the Kirk Gym,” Holcombe said.
Students will not be returning to the school building Friday, though, lunch will be provided.
The school district said parents are able to pick up their children at Kirk Gym at any point. If a student rides the bus, they will be picked up at the gym.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.