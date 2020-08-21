Doctors explain why it’s not time for East Texans to get flu shots

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The state of Massachusetts is the first state to require flu shots for children over the age of five to stay in school. That is not the case in Texas. But should it be? We asked Dr. Ed Dominguez today during East Texas Now.
“I think that should be discussed on a national - not on a state - level. We should do things in our state because it makes sense for our citizens and because the science and the evidence backs it up. Now I am going to say that the evidence backs it up. And the recommendations are that in the United States we encourage everybody, all citizens to get vaccinated but do we require it? No, we don’t require it except in certain settings like health care workers. I have to get one, for example, in order to come to work. But beyond that I think it’s a different discussion when you say you have to require it of children before they go to school. Should Texas do it? No. Should we have the discussion? Absolutely,” said Dr. Ed Dominguez.
Back to school means flu season is not far off, and with COVID-19 still spreading, that could make things much more difficult in the coming months. KLTV spoke with the Gregg County Health Authority about what could happen, and when to get that flu shot.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne says flu season generally begins with a few cases in October, but:
“Starting in November-December that’s when the cases start going. They usually continue to go until the end of March,” Browne said.
Browne says the flu vaccine has been released by the drug manufacturers.
“I have already heard that the pharmacies are already letting people know that the vaccine is there, and they say get your vaccine today, which I totally disagree with,” Browne said.
He says not because people shouldn’t get one but because it’s not time yet.
“I think it’s way too soon for the vaccine to be effective. If you get your vaccine now, you will need to get a booster shot sometime in December or January,” Browne said.
He says there are basically two main reasons why it’s too early.
“Number one, insurance or Medicare will not pay for that second booster. And number two, when you’re really in the biggest part of the flu season, you’re going to be susceptible again,” Browne said.
He says it does wear off, so it’s best to wait.
“We don’t really start vaccinating until October. It usually gets you until ...pretty well covers you to March without any problem,” Browne said.
Browne says contracting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time could mean a hospital stay.
“We see in influenza that you sometimes get secondary pneumonias. So it makes sense: you don’t want to get COVID, you don’t want to get influenza, and you don’t want to get pneumonia on top of it. That’s two or three things that could be in your lungs, and that make your lungs not work well,” Browne said.
He says the combination, if left unchecked, could be deadly.
Dr. Browne says when the COVID-19 pandemic began around March, medical workers discovered some people could contract flu and COVID-19 at the same time. He also adds using facemasks in public can be a major deterrent to both viruses.
