Doctors explain why it’s not time for East Texans to get flu shots

“I think that should be discussed on a national - not on a state - level. We should do things in our state because it makes sense for our citizens and because the science and the evidence backs it up. Now I am going to say that the evidence backs it up. And the recommendations are that in the United States we encourage everybody, all citizens to get vaccinated but do we require it? No, we don’t require it except in certain settings like health care workers. I have to get one, for example, in order to come to work. But beyond that I think it’s a different discussion when you say you have to require it of children before they go to school. Should Texas do it? No. Should we have the discussion? Absolutely,” said Dr. Ed Dominguez.