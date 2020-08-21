Cowboys expecting big things from rookie wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - One doesn’t have to talk to this year’s possible rookie of the year for long to hear his smart approach to playing in the NFL.
“I am the new kid on the block, so I’m expecting everybody to just play their roles and whenever my name is called, I’ll make the most of it,” said Cee Dee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round wide receiver pick.
Lamb, who was all-everything coming out of Oklahoma, is a playmaker, and when you’re the new owner of the jersey number 88, big things are expected from you.
The Cowboys get high marks for some defensive off-season acquisitions, though. One of them, Gerald McCoy is out for the season with a quad injury.
However, the draft steal fell right in their laps. It could be the steal of 2020 if the Dallas offense is moving with a balanced attack.
“And then and then I think we followed that up with a great draft,” said Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president. “I think a lot of people normally wouldn’t have thought we would use our first pick on a receiver, but you know, when you’re able to really fill in with some talent because it’s a free agency and get your needs filled, you can take a pick like Cee Dee Lamb.”
Quarterback Dak Prescott’s hoped-for long-term deal can get a boost from the confident player, who understands the mental approach
Prescott can take advantage of this kid's smarts.
“I feel like the most part of being a rookie is the mental part or understanding the mental aspect of the game,” Lamb said. “Just kind of get a feel for it early and understanding what we’re trying to do. And for me, I feel like it’s a huge responsibility. It’s very important for me just to learn and kind of adapt to everything fairly quick because I feel like I can play early, and I can make an impact on this offense.”
