Big Sandy restricting outdoor watering for conservation

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Effective immediately, Stage 3 of Big Sandy’s Drought Contingency Plan water restrictions are in effect.
As previously reported, one of the main wells that provides water for the city has a pump that is under repair; this has reduced the city’s gallons pumped per minute by half our normal capacity. All residents, especially those North of Highway 80, will experience reduced water pressure.
Until further notice, the city is asking all residents to limit outdoor watering and conserve as much water as possible.
Stage 3 restrictions limit outdoor irrigation to no more than once a week and sets a target goal of 20% reduction in daily water demand. These conservation measures are necessary to recover the volumes and pressures needed throughout their system to maintain a successful distribution of water to all customers.
More information, including a complete copy of this notice and the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, can be found at www.bigsandytx.gov.
Outdoor watering schedule:
• Monday - No watering
• Tuesday - Odd residential addresses
• Wednesday - No watering
• Thursday - Even residential addresses
• Friday - No watering
• Saturday - Commercial and multi-family
• Sunday - No watering
Outdoor watering times
• Irrigate before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on your designated day
• Hand watering is allowed any time on your designated day
