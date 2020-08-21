Big Sandy restricting outdoor watering to aid with conservation

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Effective immediately, Stage 3 of Big Sandy’s Drought Contingency Plan water restrictions is in effect.
As previously reported, one of the main wells that provides water for the city has a pump that is under repair; this has reduced the city’s gallons pumped per minute by half of its normal capacity. All residents, especially those north of Highway 80, will experience reduced water pressure.
Big Sandy Mayor Sonny Parsons explained the reasoning behind the limitation.
“The severe plan is when 95 percent of the capacity of that particular well stays that way for three consecutive days,” Parsons said. “It has been for three consecutive days. We are using more water than we are actually producing.”
Until further notice, the city is asking all residents to limit outdoor watering and conserve as much water as possible.
Stage 3 restrictions limit outdoor irrigation to no more than once a week and set a target goal of a 20-percent reduction in daily water demand. These conservation measures are necessary to recover the volumes and pressures needed throughout their system to maintain a successful distribution of water to all customers.
Ashley Haren, a resident and a mother of five, said this reduction will be a unique challenge for her
More information, including a complete copy of this notice and the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, can be found at www.bigsandytx.gov.
Outdoor watering schedule:
• Monday - No watering
• Tuesday - Odd residential addresses
• Wednesday - No watering
• Thursday - Even residential addresses
• Friday - No watering
• Saturday - Commercial and multi-family
• Sunday - No watering
Outdoor watering times:
• Irrigate before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on your designated day.
• Hand watering is allowed any time on your designated day.
