TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six ingredients are all you need to make this delicious bread! It works perfectly as a weekend breakfast or snack. You can use your favorite berries, too.
Berry-chocolate chip bread by Mama Steph
2 cups of baking mix, like Bisquick
1 egg, beaten
2/3 cup of milk
2 tablespoons of canola or olive oil
1/3 cup of sugar
1 cup of frozen berries; do not thaw before use. I used frozen cherries for the demonstration.
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips (or regular size if that’s what you have)
Method:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a loaf pan with aluminum foil, leaving extra foil on each end to help with removal after baking.
Combine baking mix, egg, milk, oil, and sugar in a mixing bowl, and stir together until batter is formed. Add the fruit in and gently stir in.
Pour batter into the loaf pan. If desired, top with a generous sprinkle of sugar (I use a tablespoon or so of demerara sugar, which has large, crunchy crystals.)
Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan for ten minutes before removing using the foil. Enjoy.
