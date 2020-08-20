Van Zandt County woman dies after being struck by vehicle near Edom

By Kerri Compton | August 20, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:21 AM

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Edom Wednesday afternoon.

According to the preliminary crash report, the driver of a pickup truck was rounding a corner on Van Zandt County Road 4807 near Edom when he struck a pedestrian walking on the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Bailee Renee Phillips, 18, of Ben Wheeler was transported to a Tyler hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

