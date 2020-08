Welcome to the City of Longview #FacebookLive broadcast of the Aug. 20, 2020, Special Called City Council Meeting. This meeting will be conducted utilizing a videoconferencing tool. City Council members, staff, and citizens will participate via audio-only. Instructions and direct links to speak during citizen comment can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele. Please keep in mind, council members and staff will not be able to answer your questions during the broadcast, but staff will follow up with any questions the following business day. To view the agenda, https://longviewtexas.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08202020-1253 We love comments, but please be aware of our Social Media Terms of Use and Policy (https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3170/Social-Media-Disclaimer).