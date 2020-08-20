WATCH: Chapel Hill ISD superintendent exudes confidence in students, staff after first day

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) -Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean described the reconfiguration of a school day for students and staff returning to classes Wednesday.
Dean explained a great deal of planning and communication happened before the doors were opened. Dean said a partnership was formed with parents that he appreciates. He praised his staff for their “flawless execution of plans”.
After five months of empty school hallways now filled with 2100 students, Dean said a few quick adjustments were made at the end of the first day making for a successful transition into day two. He said he was pleasantly surprised by the students’ compliance to wearing masks.
Dean reports 35% of the student population are virtual learners. He said the district worked with local businesses to disperse hotspots and overcome connectivity issues for some students’ homes.
