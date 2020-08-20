Tyler zoo launches program allowing at-home students to complete schoolwork on zoo campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Zoo is offering students who are homeschooling a chance to get out of the house in a safe environment while completing their schoolwork.
The zoo has launched its Homework Club program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed for students ages 5 to 12 to tutor and help with lessons, then allow kids to get up have fun around the zoo grounds afterward.
A Caldwell Zoo spokesperson said they wanted to use their education department to help the community during the pandemic.
“My Education Department here, we love kids and working with kids, and so we were trying to think of a way that we could help parents by providing childcare but in a safe way,” said Alex Sudduth. “And also help those kids get out of the house.”
Registration costs between $280 and $350 per month and includes Tuesday and Thursday sessions throughout the fall semester. Families can register for multiple sessions.
For more information about program details and scheduling, please visit the Caldwell Zoo Homework Club page.
