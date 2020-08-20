Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today’s forecast is going to look very similar to what we saw just yesterday. Highs will warm into the lower 90s across all of East Texas with mostly sunny skies. Our humidity values continue to remain lower than usual, which will lead to another very comfortable evening. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and throughout the day tomorrow as well, but southeast winds will return which will allow humid and hot afternoons to return by the weekend. Most of East Texas will remain hot and dry this weekend, but a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances look to increase as we focus on the middle part of the next workweek, but only if a disturbance currently in the central Caribbean Sea can make it into the Gulf of Mexico and advance north, so rain is not a guarantee at this point but we will be watching very closely and will keep you updated on any tropical disturbances that make it into the Gulf.