State obtains over 1 million connectivity devices for public schools

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Education Agency (TEA), in partnership with Local Education Agencies, has procured more than 1 million personal devices and internet WiFi hotspots as part of the state's Operation Connectivity initiative. Financed by a previously announced $200 million allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that was allocated to the TEA, and matched by school districts across Texas, the procurement effort will ensure that students attending a Texas public school will have both a device and connection to the internet throughout the 2020-21 school year and beyond.