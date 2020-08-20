SFA football adds games against UTSA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will be hitting the road to the Alamo city for a newly announced football game.
The ‘Jacks will take on the UTSA Roadrunners on September 19. The game replaces the Roadrunners previously scheduled home game on Sept. 19 against Grambling State, which has postponed its football season to the spring. The game will be the debut for UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. Traylor, a native of Gilmer, was hired by the Roadrunners in the offseason.
Traylor got both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from SFA. According to UTSA the Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
This marks the second game that SFA has secured this season after the Southland Conference announced they were moving to the spring, a move that SFA said they will not participate in.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.