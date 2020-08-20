East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We are anticipating lots of sunshine through the upcoming weekend, but more humidity is likely over the weekend, making it feel a bit warmer/hotter out there. No rain is expected. Lows should be in the upper 60s Friday morning, then the lower 70s for the weekend. Highs should be in the middle 90s through the weekend as well. We are monitoring Tropical Depression number 14 out over the Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center now expects this system to move inland over the upper Texas Coast sometime on Tuesday Afternoon/Evening. We are expecting some rain and some gusty winds over portions of East Texas, but nothing severe or significant at this time. Gustier Winds and some Heavier Rainfall are more likely over the southernmost sections of East Texas. This forecast could change between now and then, so stay informed and remain alert to any changes that may occur. Have a great day and a great weekend!!!