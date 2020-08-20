Longview Lobos take precautions against biggest opponent before season, COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Lobos football coach John King and his squad have to wait another month before they roll out the new season. The Lobos, who dropped a division, expect to make a run in 7-5A, but for now will follow COVID-19 guidelines and do what is right.
“The one thing that is true about the pandemic is it’s a fluid situation because it has changed on us every day every week,” King said. “You get a plan together, you get a new document, it says somethings changed we’re gonna do this different. But that was the most frustrating thing trying to get a plan together for the unknown. Get a plan together, they come out with some different type of rule or guidance of mitigation plan and you have to change your plan again. So it was ongoing but I don’t know if I read this much since I was in college. Every time you get a new document, but just do you had to do to make it work”
So for now the Lobos biggest opponent is the virus, which like some of their on the field opponents isn’t easy to shake.
