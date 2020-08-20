Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives $250K grant to assist veterans

From Habitat For Humanity of Smith County
TYLER, Texas - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has received a $250,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.
The Texas Veterans Commission grant will be used to provide critical home repairs for 30 veterans and surviving spouses. Renovations will assist veterans in making their homes accessible, healthy, and safe. Critical home repairs including new roofs, plumbing, foundation cracks, unstable floors, energy efficient doors and windows, hot water tanks, HVAC and more.
Any veteran or surviving spouse in need of critical home repair and/or modification and who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood county is eligible to apply. The application and more information are available at smithcountyhabitat.org under Rehabitat or call 903-595-6630.