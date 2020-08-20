Gregg County sheriff receives state honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Out of 254 county sheriffs in Texas, an East Texas sheriff gets a top state honor delivered to his office.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano was supposed to attend a recent state sheriff’s association conference in Fort Worth, but could not attend because of pressing duties.
The conference was canceled because of COVID-19, but Cerliano was selected to receive the state’s highest honor for law enforcement.
To his surprise, a delegation traveled from Fort Worth to present him with the Tellepsen Award for outstanding contribution to law enforcement.
“Well, you know it’s an honor just to be a nominee, and then to be able to be named the winner ... it’s an honor, it’s humbling. I’m just very appreciative that they saw fit to give me that award. I got a little bit of a surprise,” Cerliano says.
Sheriff Cerliano will be recognized at the 2021 Sheriff’s Conference.
