Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory
(Source: Gray Media)
By Associated Press | August 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 6:09 PM

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Firefighters have doused the last hot spot after a massive fire at a Dallas-area plastics factory that sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas.

Fire officials say the last of the Wednesday fire at Poly-America in Grand Prairie was extinguished Thursday afternoon.

Grand Prairie Fire Department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay says the damage was confined to plastic sheets stored in a yard downwind from the plant building, which wasn’t damaged. Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard early Wednesday, igniting plastic sheeting.

Garibay says the case remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.