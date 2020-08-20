East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices remain steady

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week feeder steers and heifers price averages from 300 pounds and down ended mostly steady.
But those weight class averages over 300 pounds, ended from 2 to 4 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended 4 dollars lower with the slaughter bulls ending around 2 dollars weaker.
The market report says some optimism has appeared both in the commodity markets and in feeder calf purchasing as a stronger market appeared supported by 20 calf buyers. Both the live and the feeder board closed up fueling more interest in acquiring inventory.
