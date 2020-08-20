Dallas ISD conducting distance learning through Oct. 6

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that after consulting with his senior leadership & county health officials, the district will open with 100 percent distance learning when school starts Sept. 8.
According to the district, distance learning will continue through at least Oct. 6.
The district said the decision reflects the guidance provided by Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The district said in addition, all extracurricular activities will remain in a distance setting as well, including strength and conditioning, band and drill team, all UIL and visual and performing arts activities.
