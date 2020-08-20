COWBOYS CAMP: Cee Dee is music to Dak Prescott’s ears

“He is a smart kid, he’s a smart individual, he’s been picking it all up whether it’s adjustments or just from the formation of the plays that hasn’t slowed him down or slowed his game down any but at all,” Prescott said. “He’s just an athletic player. I mean very very gifted, great hands has a great feel for the game. I think that’s probably one of the most impressive things to be, a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and nowhere to be. I think that’s going to go a long way and serve really well in this league.”