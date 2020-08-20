Connectivity biggest issue for Rusk ISD so far, superintendent says

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk ISD is marking one week back at school virtually for it’s students and face-to-face learning will begin next Monday.
Rusk ISD superintendent Grey Burton says student connectivity has been the biggest challenge so far since school began.
“I would have to say probably the biggest challenge is connectivity for our kids, you know, at home. And it’s not the fact that we don’t have the ability. We actually purchased 1,700 hot spots and have those available for any students or families that need them. But it’s just them knowing that. And then us finding out who they are, and getting them to them that’s kind of been a challenge, especially since everything is virtual,” Burton said.
Burton said the two ways parents can help make the school year successful for everyone is communication and patience.
“I would say that the biggest, well, there’s two big things. One is communication -- that just you know let us know if there’s any kind of situation in their family. If they have someone sick or they think they may be sick, just stay in touch with us. And let us help them with anything they may need,” Burton said. “And the other is going to be patience. It’s just, you know this is brand new to us. It’s brand new to them. We know it’s going to take us a little longer in the mornings and a little longer in the afternoons. And we’ve still got things we’re working on and trying to do right. But just you know for them to be patient with us. We’re definitely going to be patient with them and just ask them to help us work through all of this.”
Burton also said there will be food service available for students who are learning virtually.
“What they will do is -- on Monday they’re going to email our food service director John Hood and he will get their names. And that will take care them for the week. So once we know we have those numbers, our food service folks are going to go to the elementary campus here in Rusk. And they’ll have a drive-through service starting at about I believe 11:30 or 12. And I think they’re going to be there for an hour-and-a-half getting those meals out. And they’ll do that every day for every child that requests one,” he said.
