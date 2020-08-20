Connectivity biggest issue for Rusk ISD so far, superintendent says

“I would say that the biggest, well, there’s two big things. One is communication -- that just you know let us know if there’s any kind of situation in their family. If they have someone sick or they think they may be sick, just stay in touch with us. And let us help them with anything they may need,” Burton said. “And the other is going to be patience. It’s just, you know this is brand new to us. It’s brand new to them. We know it’s going to take us a little longer in the mornings and a little longer in the afternoons. And we’ve still got things we’re working on and trying to do right. But just you know for them to be patient with us. We’re definitely going to be patient with them and just ask them to help us work through all of this.”