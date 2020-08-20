Back to school: How smaller districts have an advantage

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Larger school districts have always had an edge with regards to resources and funding, but now the smaller districts have an advantage. Smaller class sizes allow for more room to social distance and more one on one time even for online learners.
Stephen DuBose, Overton Independent School District superintendent, says “I just think there is something a little bit about having those small numbers that helps us out.”
Overton ISD has about 500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. One to two grade levels are grouped up to use their own entrance and their own restrooms. DuBose says a smaller student population means it’s a little easier to keep track of everyone, “I think we can monitor more completely where our kids are going”
For Laneville ISD, their total population is 157 students, with the average number of students per class being just seven students. “This helps us have a little bit of flexibility on them you know to lower their mask to ask questions or have conversations with the teachers because we’re able to spread them out six feet apart in the classroom,” according to superintendent Teresa Shelton.
Although, she says that the advantage she prioritizes is much more personal, “with our students or the families that have chosen to do the virtual learning, because our classes are so small our teachers are really able to make those connections with the students that are even at home” and that “we get to talk to our students one-on-one that are choosing to do the virtual learning. So, that’s been a huge advantage for us even in just the four days of school that we’ve been here.”
Superintendent Shelton also mentions that even though class sizes might be small, families must remember that this is still new. To be patient with teachers and school staff who are working to make this experience as seamless as possible.
