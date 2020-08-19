WEBXTRA: Parts of Rusk County Jail become canvas for inmate’s artwork

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -The Rusk County Jail is sporting a new look, with art and murals decorating its walls, courtesy of an idea from a sheriff’s office lieutenant.
Enlisting the help of an inmate who displayed a flair for art, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office authorized vent covers and walls to be painted by the inmate with various Texas and patriotic themes.
“It was an opportunity to not only do something I’ve done all my life, but it’s rewarding in that they appreciate, I appreciate it. And with the patriotic theme, I think it’s about the right time,” said inmate John Russo.
