WATCH: Jacksonville ISD superintendent applauds first day success

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday as students had their second day of classes.
Kelly said the first day of classes went great and staff and students were very excited to be back.
“JISD is doing wonderful. Our first day down and we did a wonderful job preparing and our students were so happy to be back and so was our staff, so seeing public education happen again in Jacksonville was a wonderful thing yesterday,” he said.
When asked about some systems which were put in place to help protect students from COVID-19, Kelly mentioned one particular system which he believes has worked very well.
“I think for the beginning of school when students are dropped off especially the high school we have four different entry points based on their first period class,” Kelly said. “So that really spread out where our students were coming in and the students did a wonderful job. They came in and really there was no congregating of students, they went immediately to their class, I think that was one of the best things we did and we’ve done that at every one of our campuses.”
Kelly did note one system he believes the district could improve on.
“Well if you come to one of our campuses during pick-up time when we have a lot of our parents picking up their students, you’re going to see a lot of congestion and so that’s something that we are going to try and improve on. We have hired officers outside of Jacksonville ISD to help us with traffic control, so that’s one of the things I think, it could just be a start of school issue because we always have that. It just seems to be a little worse right now,” Kelly said. “I think a lot of students and parents are avoiding riding our school buses and actually bringing their kids to school.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.