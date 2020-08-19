14 students, 2 staff potentially exposed to COVID-19 at Marshall Early Childhood Center

Marshall Early Childhood Center administration received notice of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student on Wednesday, Aug. 19. After review it has been determined that the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency with 14 students in their class, a teacher and instructional aide. The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test this morning. MECC notified parents of the students directly, and per district protocol those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days .MISD is already in the process of deep cleaning the affected classroom and isolation room, which will be closed for 24 hours in order to be thoroughly disinfected. A notification letter regarding this information has been sent via e-mail to all MECC parents upon confirmation that the affected students parents had been notified via a phone call. Parents who did not receive a personal phone call from MECC this morning regarding this information, your student has been determined not to have been exposed or in close contact with this case. However, any MECC parent who feels it necessary to have their child self-quarantine may do so for up to 10 days as an excused absence. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students.”Close contact” is defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency as the following: