14 students, 2 staff potentially exposed to COVID-19 at Marshall Early Childhood Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Fourteen students and two staff members were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at Marshall Early Childhood Center, according to a statement released by Marshall ISD.
They were placed in a designated campus isolation area as soon as they received a test result that a student was positive for COVID-19. Parents were notified immediately and Marshall ISD requires those exposed to quarantine for 10 days. The district says it is deep cleaning the affected areas. There were other students at the center, but the district says they were not exposed.
From Marshall Early Childhood Center:
Marshall Early Childhood Center administration received notice of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student on Wednesday, Aug. 19. After review it has been determined that the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency with 14 students in their class, a teacher and instructional aide. The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test this morning. MECC notified parents of the students directly, and per district protocol those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days .MISD is already in the process of deep cleaning the affected classroom and isolation room, which will be closed for 24 hours in order to be thoroughly disinfected. A notification letter regarding this information has been sent via e-mail to all MECC parents upon confirmation that the affected students parents had been notified via a phone call. Parents who did not receive a personal phone call from MECC this morning regarding this information, your student has been determined not to have been exposed or in close contact with this case. However, any MECC parent who feels it necessary to have their child self-quarantine may do so for up to 10 days as an excused absence. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students.”Close contact” is defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency as the following:
- Living in the same household
- Caring for a sick person with COVID-19
- Being within six feet of a sick person with the virus for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering (mask)
- Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person
We will continue our operations at MECC as normal. MISD continues to exercise extensive routine cleaning and deep cleaning of all of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day. We also continue to exercise CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in school communities, which include the wearing of face coverings as required by Executive Order of the Governor of Texas; daily temperature checks of all students and personnel; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer; and maintaining a distance of at least six feet person to person. We ask that everyone, as always, contact your physician if you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19.
