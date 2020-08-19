Sen. Cornyn to discuss Tyler’s COVID-19 response during visit to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) will volunteer at the East Texas Food Bank at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He will also take a tour of the facility.
From the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn:
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will volunteer at the East Texas Food Bank today, sorting, packing, and loading boxes of food for East Texas families in need. He will be hosted by Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane, who will provide a tour and briefing about the East Texas Food Bank’s response to increased demand in East Texas during the pandemic.
Sen. Cornyn will learn about the East Texas Food Bank’s use of federal resources available through the CARES Act, which he supported in March, as well as their outstanding needs as the Senate discusses a fifth coronavirus relief bill. Mayor Martin Heines of Tyler, Judge Nathaniel Moran of Smith County, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford of Tyler ISD, President Dr. Juan Mejia of Tyler Junior College, President Dr. Michael Tidwell of UT Tyler, and leadership from local health care facilities will also share how they have used CARES Act grants to benefit the community.
A press conference is scheduled to follow Cornyn’s tour.
Those in attendance include:
- Dennis Cullinane, CEO, East Texas Food Bank
- Nathaniel Moran, Judge, Smith County
- Martin Heines, Mayor, City of Tyler
- Chris Glenney, CEO, CHRISTUS Northeast Texas Region
- Donald Baker, COO/CFO, UT Health East Texas
- Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent, Tyler ISD
- Dr. Juan Mejia, President, Tyler Junior College
- Dr. Michael Tidwell, President, UT Tyler
