McCarthy hands over playing calling duties to Kellen Moore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Mike McCarthy has always called the plays. That will change this year in Dallas.
McCarthy is letting offensive coordinator Kellen Moore handle the play calling. Moore was able to call plays under Jason Garrett and McCarthy kept Moore on staff after he took over. Moore’s offense was at the top of several statistical categories last year. The thinking could be if it is not broke why fix it?
At just 32 Moore is one of the up and coming coaches and a solid year under McCarthy would only add to his stock.
“It’s been a fun process to go through, me being a younger guy, having an opportunity to learn from Mike and kind of build a 2020 Dallas Cowboys offense,” Moore said. “Pull pieces from things we’ve done in the past, pull pieces from things he’s done in Green Bay and pull stuff from all the rest of our coaching staff.‘'
