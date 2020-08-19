Louisiana man dies in Rusk County head-on crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -One man has died and another is in serious condition after a crash on SH-315, approximately 6.9 miles northeast of the city of Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County.
DPS troopers responded to the fatal crash at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2016 Ford F-250, towing a trailer, was traveling southwest on SH-315 and veered into the northbound lane of traffic where it struck a 2007 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer head-on.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Shawn Michael Ezernack, 27, of Stonewall, La.
The driver of the Kenworth was identified as William Dean Norman, 63, of Pine Bluff, Ark. Norman was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
