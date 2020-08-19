First day of school means first test of Tyler high schools new dismissal process

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic to and from two Tyler high schools faced its first real test Wednesday as students and educators wrapped up the first day of school.
Tyler ISD board members passed a $198 million school bond in 2017, which helped pave the way for major renovations to Tyler High School (formerly John Tyler High School) and a new campus for Tyler Legacy High School (formerly Robert E. Lee High School). Included in the school bond’s safety features was a new dismissal process.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara takes a closer look at the process, and how it hopes to relieve some traffic issues from school years past.
