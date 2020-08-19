East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Low Humidity Values and Below Normal Temperatures expected to continue through Thursday. As the wind turns more out of the Southeast on Saturday, we will begin to see higher humidity and nearer to normal high temperatures, if not a bit above normal. Rain chances are non-existent through the weekend now, but a few scattered PM showers and thundershowers over southernmost counties beginning early next week. We continue to monitor 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, one in the Caribbean Sea and the other over the Open Atlantic Ocean. Both have a chance to impact the Gulf of Mexico. One this weekend and the other next week sometime. It is still a long way away, so we will continue to monitor them and keep you updated as soon as we know anything more. Enjoy the next few days…before the humidity rises.