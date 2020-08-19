Dez Bryant puts in work before potential workout with the Ravens

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Dez watch is back on and all eyes are on Baltimore with the former Dallas Cowboy and Lufkin Panther in the Maryland area for a potential meeting and workout with the Ravens.
Bryant’s coach and trainer David Robinson posted a video to social media on Wednesday showing Bryant running routes.
Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater both reported earlier this week that a meeting was set up between the wide receiver and the Ravens. Bryant is just 31 years-old but has not played in an NFL game since 2017. He made a brief comeback in 2018 with the Saints but a torn Achilles ended that chance for Bryant after just two practices in New Orleans.
In recent days Bryant has praised Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Jackson commented on Tuesday to reporters about the chance to bring in Bryant.
“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,” Jackson said. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”
