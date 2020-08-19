Cowboys Camp: Defense has big shoes to fill with Gerald McCoy out with injury

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys are all settled into phase two of camp, but are in the phase without DT Gerald McCoy, who was released after suffering a season-ending injury, but he says he hopes to be back. So moving forward, the Cowboys defense has to pick up where the loss is, and are confident they can. LB Jaylon Smith says it’s different trying to get your legs back, and that for now it’s just a matter of getting back to the basics.