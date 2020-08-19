Cowboys Camp: Defense has big shoes to fill with Gerald McCoy out with injury

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys are all settled into phase two of camp, but are in the phase without DT Gerald McCoy, who was released after suffering a season-ending injury, but he says he hopes to be back. So moving forward, the Cowboys defense has to pick up where the loss is, and are confident they can. LB Jaylon Smith says it’s different trying to get your legs back, and that for now it’s just a matter of getting back to the basics.
The Cowboys linebacker admits that it was hard to train while being on lockdown, but he and his teammates had to adjust.
“The whole COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of things that were limited for us players when it comes to working out and things of that nature. For me it was about taking it old school, back to backyard kind of plays, and dial in on some of the things that I want to improve for this year,” Smith said.
No excuses there from Smith, just an observation. Seeing just how vulnerable players can be as with the injury to McCoy, not having a physical off season can be a hinderance but it can also be a blessing in disguise.
“I believe not having OTA’s and a mini-camp, things of that nature, this year because of the pandemic ... it really allowed a little extra time and opportunity for us to rest our bodies,” he said.
