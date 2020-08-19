Confederate statue to remain at Harrison County Historic Courthouse

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Confederate statue at the Harrison County Historic Courthouse will remain where it is.
Harrison County commissioners took no action Wednesday on an agenda item to consider whether to submit an application for the possible removal of the statue.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmons made a motion to submit the application. He withdrew the motion after it was not seconded.
The statue stands on the east side of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse in Marshall.
Commissioners made the decision after hearing public comment on whether the statue should be moved.
On June 24, Demetria McFarland presented a petition, “Removal of Confederate statue from the Harrison County courthouse grounds” to Harrison County Judge Chad Simms and county commissioners.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.