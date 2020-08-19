CARES Act funding helping to keep East Texas Food Bank distributions running

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Tyler today, hundreds lining up in their cars to collect free boxes of food. For months now, the East Texas Food Bank has held massive distribution events like this one after COVID-19 left some East Texans out of a job and suddenly becoming food insecure.
Now several months since these distributions began, they continue on, partially due to funding from the government.
“We received about $2.3 million to go towards inventory replenishment,” CEO of the East Texas Food Bank Dennis Cullinane said.
Cullinane says in April and May, they saw over 30% more meals served. With demand up and money tight, funding from the CARES Act allowed them to keep up.
“The funding came through on the back end and we’re still in the process of replenishing that inventory. We’ve got a lot of purchase orders that are out with that funding and it’s been critical,” Cullinane said.
Senator John Cornyn, who supported the passage of the CARES Act, visited Tyler today to tour the food bank and pack a few boxes. He says at first, the impact the CARES Act would have was uncertain.
“We didn’t know whether the way we allocated the money was the right way to do it, but it really is encouraging to me to see that folks here at the local level have stepped up, and it’s frankly gratifying to see how much the money we’ve appropriated has helped,” Cornyn said.
Going forward, Cullinane says thanks to the funding, they’re in a good place to continue providing food in a time when many are still struggling to afford it.
“We’re gonna have a much stronger system of pantries and food banks here throughout East Texas that will help meet the need as it continues to go,” Cullinane said.
The food bank says demand has slowed some, but they are prepared for a possible resurgence.
