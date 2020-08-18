WEBXTRA: Sulphur Springs nursing home holds candlelight vigil to uplift community

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas nursing home found a way to lift spirits Tuesday night.
The Carriage House Manor and Cottages in Sulphur Springs held an outdoor candlelight vigil and prayer service.
Residents listened to praise music as staff and families shared lighted candles. Masks and social distancing were observed.
The gesture is a way for the home to show love to the residents and the community.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez was there and spoke to Pastor CJ Duffy about the event.
