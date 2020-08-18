WATCH: Palestine ISD taking phased approach to start of school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine ISD is taking a phased approach to the start of the 2020-2021 school year, according to the district’s superintendent.
Right now, the classrooms are at 25 percent capacity, and the plan is for classrooms to be at 100 percent capacity the week after Labor Day and then on, Dr. Jason Marshall, Palestine ISD’s superintendent, said in an interview with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons Tuesday morning.
Marshall said in the weeks before they started school on Aug. 10, they sent out a survey for parents. They were surprised to find out that 25 to 30 percent of their parents and guardians wanted 100 percent home learning.
When school started, PISD administrators learned that number leveled off at about 20 percent.
Going into more detail about the phased approach to the start of their school year, Marshall said that classrooms will be at 50 percent capacity for two weeks, starting next Monday.
“From what we’ve seen, being at 25 percent capacity has our teachers to get to know their students better and do assessments to see areas where they are lacking,” Marshall said.
The Palestine ISD superintendent said they broke students down in grades based on names with last names that start with A through G, H through M, and so on. He said they then cross-referenced the lists to do their best to make sure students with different last names in the same family groups can come to school at the same time.
Marshall said while there have been a few issues with that process, they’ve asked parents and guardians to be patient and trust that they’re trying to do what is right.
The phased approach will also allow the district to get its virtual learning protocols homed in as much as possible before classrooms get back to 100 percent.
At any time during the semester, parents and guardians can choose to switch their children to at-home learning, Marshall said. However, at that point, they won’t be allowed back in the classroom until the start of the next grading period.
Marshall also said they ask faculty members and staff to self-check for COVID-19 symptoms, and they check the students’ temperatures every day even though the Texas Education Agency has relaxed its requirement that school districts do that.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.