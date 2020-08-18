Victims claim Longview doctor abused them for 18 months during counseling

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The arrest affidavits pertaining to the Longview doctor accused of continuously sexually assaulting children in his medical practice shows that the alleged abuse lasted 18 months for two boys.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on Aug. 14, 2020 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14. He was held on a collective bond of $1 million. He has since bonded out of jail.
The parent of two boys reported to the Longview Police Department that the children both said Hipke was touching them inappropriately during counseling sessions. The alleged abuse began in January 2019 and continued until June 24, 2020.
Both of the boys gave specific details to investigators about what Hipke had allegedly done to them during the counseling sessions. The parents noted that the boys’ behavior had changed during that time, as well, saying it had worsened.
When investigators investigated Hipke’s office in August, he asked them if he could call his wife. They agreed to let him do so. He apologized to his wife, saying several times that he was “sorry” and that this would “ruin his career,” the affidavit states.
