Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice start with temperatures in the lower 70s and even a few places dropping into the upper 60s. Expect lots of sunshine today and a very warm afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. A reinforcing shot of slightly cooler air arrives tomorrow and temperatures will start in the upper 60s tomorrow morning and only reach the lower 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Much the same for Thursday before southeast winds return to the forecast and begin to warm things up by the end of the week. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.