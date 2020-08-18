2020 Tri-State Rodeo cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Tri-State Rodeo has been cancelled.
According to a news release, the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition officers voted to cancel hosting the PRCA rodeo on September 24 through September 26.
This comes after the Tri-State Fair was canceled in July due to ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We felt at 50 percent capacity we could make the event break even, but upon working through the logistics of Governor Abbott’s minimum standard health protocols for seating that we are required to adhere to, we cannot host the event at 50 percent. It is closer to 25 percent capacity, and that doesn’t make the bottom line work,” said Virgil Bartlett, general manager of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.
The livestock show will still take place Thursday, September 17 through Saturday, September 26.
The 2021 Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is scheduled for September 17-25.
