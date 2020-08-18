Texas Tech announce new COVID-19 screening platform

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec.
With the start of the fall semester just days away, I would like to take this opportunity to inform you of a new COVID-19 reporting platform that has been developed by the Texas Tech Information Technology Division. Exercising all preventative measures, conducting daily self-assessments, and reporting a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 are vital if we hope to reduce and contain the spread of this virus within our campus and local community.
This new platform is designed to be used by students, faculty, and staff to report a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 by an off campus medical provider. It also provides a quick assessment tool that can be used for entrance into classrooms and work areas, as well as a full self-screening option that allows the user to perform a comprehensive self-assessment to determine if medical attention or testing is recommended.
This platform will require your eRaider credentials and can be accessed via computer, tablet or phone. Here are some additional details on the features of this new reporting tool:
- The quick assessment tool allows the user to answer three basic questions that can be used at the discretion of various campus units and or faculty/staff for verification prior to a user entering campus facilities, classrooms, laboratories and other areas. Green, yellow and red indicators will provide users with either clearance or information on how to proceed.
- The full self-screening tool gives everyone on campus the ability to review symptoms of COVID-19 and undergo a complete and thorough self-screening. This self-screening will provide you with valuable information should you exhibit symptoms of the virus.
- The platform also gives students, faculty, and staff the ability to report a positive COVID-19 result. It is essential to report a positive diagnosis that was received by an off campus medical provider, so that contact tracers can begin to notify members of our campus community that have known exposure with the individual. Students that test and receive a positive diagnosis through Student Health Services do not need to self-report using this application.
As I have mentioned, reporting a positive diagnosis is vital so that campus contact tracers can work to limit the spread of the virus. In addition, it’s important that we remain vigilant in wearing our masks, washing our hands and maintaining appropriate social distance. By taking these steps, we can ensure that our campus remains open and that we can begin to enjoy some of the activities that we look forward to each fall semester.
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility and I am confident that each of us are willing and ready to do our part to protect our community.
