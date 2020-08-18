East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Another cold front pushed through ETX today. Because of this, we are expecting lower humidity values as well as lower, below normal, temperatures to exist for a few days. Lows should drop into the upper 60s through Friday and highs should only climb into the lower 90s as well. We are expecting the temperatures over the far southern sections of East Texas to be just a few degrees higher. Humidity values should begin to increase over the weekend, making it feel a bit ‘stickier’ than with lows increasing to the middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s by then. We are closely monitoring a few tropical disturbances. One in the Caribbean and one over the open Atlantic. The first, in the Caribbean, has a chance to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. We will monitor this one very closely to see if it will impact the Texas coast early next week. The second, over the open Atlantic, has a chance to enter the eastern Gulf by the middle part of next week. We will monitor this one as well and let you know what is up as soon as possible. The next 2 names for tropical systems are: Laura and Marco. More to come…