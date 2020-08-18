Missing children may be in Lubbock or Wolfforth

Wyatt Price, 3 and Alysandra Price, 5 were last seen July 23, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amber Stegall | August 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued a missing child notice for 3-year-old Wyatt Price and 5-year-old Alysandra Price.

The Lubbock children were last seen on July 23, 2020.

Authorities believe the children may be in Lubbock or Wolfforth.

Wyatt is described as a white male, 3′6″ and about 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alysandra is described as a white female, 4′6″ and about 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these children, you are urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 or the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-775-1600.

