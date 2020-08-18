K9 Blaze has new home after donation by Whitehouse PD

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A police K9 has been officially added to the force of the Smith County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office on Tuesday.
Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny appeared in commissioner’s court on Tuesday to present the purpose for the addition and to introduce the K9′s new handler, Dep. Alvin Gordon.
K9 Blaze was donated to the constable’s office by Whitehouse Police Department after the officer who had handled him left the job. Without the ability to put the K9 to good use without that officer who had been trained to handle K9s, the police department offered to donate the dog to the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office.
On Aug. 18, the Smith County Commissioner’s Court unanimously approved the Belgian Malinois, valued at $12,500 or more, to be transferred to the constable’s office.
His new handler will be Dep. Gordon, who joined the constable’s office in March after having served on the Lindale police force. In September, Blaze and Dep. Gordon will receive intensive training at PaceSetters in Liberty Hill, where they will be certified in several areas of K9 law enforcement work.
McClenny said that Gordon and Blaze will always be available to help Whitehouse Police Department should they ever have a need for their assistance.
K9 Hunter, who is around six years old, is going to be retired within the next year. K9 Blaze is 2 years, 4 months old, so is basically still a puppy who will potentially serve the community for years, McClenny said in court.
Dep. Kevin Petty, who was the handler of K9 Ogar who was killed in action in April 2016, and who now handles Hunter, has been assisting in the transition of Blaze to his new surroundings with Dep. Gordon and the other area K9s.
Blaze has settled in at home with Gordon and his family, McClenny says.
He was previously named K9 Fido, but Gordon’s children liked the name Blaze so his name was changed.
