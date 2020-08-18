Judge sentences Longview man to 360 months for drug peddling

According to information presented in court, in 2017, law enforcement began an investigation into drug trafficking activities in Longview. During the investigation, police obtained an undercover recording of Rider participating in the sale of methamphetamine and a firearm at a Longview motel. In January 2018, Rider and a co-defendant were arrested at a different motel in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine base, surveillance equipment, digital scales, and other distribution paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed that Rider and his co-conspirators used various motels and residences throughout the city to conduct illegal drug transactions. Rider and 11 others were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 21, 2018, and charged with violations of federal law.