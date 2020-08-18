Jacksonville ISD looking at potential pandemic-related budget impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD is one of the districts with students back at school today. Superintendent Chad Kelly said he’s visited several campuses within the district and “they’re doing phenomenal.”
It’s expected for the pandemic to take a toll on district funding, but he said, “The state taxes from the federal government has supplied us with a lot of PPE and a lot of cleaning supplies, a lot of hand sanitizers. So, that hasn’t really affected our budget as much as I thought that it would.”
However, Kelly said he is concerned about enrollment and average daily attendance for Jacksonville ISD schools. The number of students in each class has the potential to make an impact on the district’s state funding.
He said, “The state of Texas is actually holding us harmless over the next 12 weeks even if our enrollment drops. Our enrollment goes to our last three years’ average. So we have 12 weeks to find our students that are choosing not to come to school either virtually or in person.”
Kelly said he’ll be checking on school membership and the average daily attendance for Jacksonville schools, and that this will “really tell us how I can manipulate the budget; either increase the budget for some of our schools because they have more students than what we thought or decrease.”
“We were very cautious in developing our budget; we were very conservative on the number of students we thought we would have,” Kelly said.
