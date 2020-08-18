DPS investigation reveals more details in Shelby County wreck which killed 5

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Through a further investigation, DPS has determined a different cause of a wreck which caused the deaths of four children and one adult.
Victoria Hogan, 10, Ella Masterson, 4, and Mason Masterson, 2, were passengers in a 2010 Toyota pickup and died at the scene. Mackenzie Parks, 15, of Tenaha, and Sandra Parks, 61, were in a 2019 GMC pickup. Mackenzie Parks died at a hospital and Sandra Parks died on the scene.
A preliminary report showed Michael Masterson, 30, of Center, was driving west on FM 2026 and Mackenzie Parks was driving east and Masterson had crossed the eastbound lane and struck Parks’ vehicle. However, an ongoing investigation reveals Masterson was driving east in the westbound lane and Parks was driving west. Both vehicles took evasive action to avoid each other and struck head-on in the eastbound lane.
DPS also initially reported Hogan as someone with a different name